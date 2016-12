Emergency crews in Fort Bend County are responding to a train derailment in Sienna Plantation.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reports that approximately 20 cars have derailed at Steep Bank Trace and Heirloom Rose Lane.Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.