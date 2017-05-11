NEWS

Demonstrators clash as Jefferson Davis Monument toppled in New Orleans

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews removed a Confederate monument overnight in New Orleans. (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
The Jefferson Davis Monument in New Orleans is no more.

Crews removed the second Confederate monument with a crane early this morning.

Supporters and protesters were on scene to watch the workers bring down the controversial display.

The monument is the second of four monuments to be removed.

EMBED More News Videos

The statues are coming down after a judge refused a last-minute injunction.



The process began last month when the Liberty Peace Monument was torn down. Supporters and protesters clashed then too.

The statues are coming down after a judge rejected a last-minute injunction to halt the removal of the monuments.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsracismmemorialcourtjudgeu.s. & worldbuzzworthyLouisiana
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey's farewell letter: 'I will be fine, although I will miss you'
Deputy AG developed case to fire Comey 'on his own': White House
Sen. Van Hollen on Comey firing: Rosenstein 'was used by the White House'
Deputy AG was on the verge of resigning after WH pinned Comey firing on him
New Orleans removes 2nd Confederate-era monument
More News
Top Stories
Families rush to escape fast-spreading apartment fire
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
Comicpalooza invades Houston
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Houston's worst accident happened 41 years ago today
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
VIDEO: Motorcyclist bursts into flames in China
Show More
Massive house fire keeps firefighters busy overnight
Gun-toting woman takes crime patrol into her own hands
Bumbling thieves struggle to steal truck
Suspect slams stolen truck into home, rams patrol car
Houston boarding houses have little oversight
More News
Top Video
Massive house fire keeps firefighters busy overnight
Comicpalooza invades Houston
Families rush to escape fast-spreading apartment fire
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
More Video