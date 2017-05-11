EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1979506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The statues are coming down after a judge refused a last-minute injunction.

The Jefferson Davis Monument in New Orleans is no more.Crews removed the second Confederate monument with a crane early this morning.Supporters and protesters were on scene to watch the workers bring down the controversial display.The monument is the second of four monuments to be removed.The process began last month when the Liberty Peace Monument was torn down. Supporters and protesters clashed then too.The statues are coming down after a judge rejected a last-minute injunction to halt the removal of the monuments.