Battleship Texas closed until further notice after leak

The Battleship Texas has been closed until further notice after emergency repairs for a leak.

La Porte, Texas (KTRK) --
The park sent out a message Sunday indicating that they shut the ship down around 2:45 p.m.

SkyEye is over the ship, which appears to be tilting down in the water toward the front.

Officials said that leak in the ship is larger than normal and was discovered during routine maintenance.

The park is still open, but the ship will remain closed until crews fix the issue.

There's no word on what caused the leak.

