Crews are still working to clean up a train that went off the tracks in Fort Bend County.The sheriff's office said about 20 cars were derailed near Steep Ban Trace and Heirloom Rose in Sienna Plantation yesterday.Investigators are still not sure what caused the train cars to fall off the tracks.The cars were fortunately not carrying anything hazardous, and no one was hurt.The clean up will take time, but there are no traffic concerns after the incident.