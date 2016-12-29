NEWS

Crews cleaning up after train comes off tracks in Fort Bend County
Officials in Fort Bend County said there is still no word on why a train derailed in Sienna Plantation.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Crews are still working to clean up a train that went off the tracks in Fort Bend County.

The sheriff's office said about 20 cars were derailed near Steep Ban Trace and Heirloom Rose in Sienna Plantation yesterday.

Emergency crews responding to train derailment in Fort Bend County



Investigators are still not sure what caused the train cars to fall off the tracks.

The cars were fortunately not carrying anything hazardous, and no one was hurt.

The clean up will take time, but there are no traffic concerns after the incident.
