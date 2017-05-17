NEWS

Creepy crawlers! What you need to know this spider season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They're back! With the start of spider season in the Bayou City, we're taking a look at five of the most commonly found eight-legged creatures in the Houston area.

