A man is in critical condition with a serious head injury after a crashed car landed on top of him as he was sleeping in downtown Houston.Seven people were hurt when a red Camaro and white sedan got into an accident around 11:30 p.m. at Fannin and Pierce.Witnesses said the accident happened right after one of the drivers ran a red light.A man who was sleeping on a bedroll at a homeless camp downtown was just one of those victims, who awoke to find a car on top of him.A bystander who saw the aftermath said he rushed over to help the injured, and found the man trapped underneath the wrecked car."When I came along, the guy was on the inside of the car, putting the car in neutral so that we can push them off," bystander Justin Jones said. "It's like four of us actually pushing the car off of the gentleman. And when we pulled off, we still had to pull him some from under the car."Some of the injured are children, investigators said.Our camera crew saw several people being transported by ambulance.Most escaped with minor injuries. There is no update yet on the critically-injured man or where he is being treated.Police said there were no signs alcohol was involved in the crash.