A bizarre car crash left a man and a car tangled in live power lines in Conroe.It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Jefferson Chemical Rd. and FM 1485.The car went off the road and hit a power pole. That pole broke in half. The car then continued up the pole, leaving it tangled in power lines.Crews worked to get the man out and onto a stretcher. He was freed around 9:30 p.m.No word on how serious the man's injuries are.