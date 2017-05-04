Coyote spotted in West U neighborhood

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) --Looks like the San Antonio Spurs have arrived in Houston after their win against the Rockets last night.
An eyewitness news viewer sent us video of a coyote they spotted running past the Randalls on Weslayan and Bissonnet in West University.
The animal was found roaming around after heavy rain passed through the area.
ABC13 joked about it being the Spurs mascot - The Coyote.
There were recent sightings of coyotes on the city's southwest side, one in Bellaire and the other near the Medical Center in March and April.
