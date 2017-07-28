NEWS

Court papers detail toxic relationship between parents of murdered South Pasadena boy

Shocking new allegations are emerging in court papers related to the case of a South Pasadena man accused of killing his son to get back at his estranged wife. (KABC)

SOUTH PASADENA, California --
Court papers are revealing just how strained the relationship was between the parents of a South Pasadena boy whose father is accused of killing his son as revenge against his estranged wife.

The papers detail increasing tension and unsubstantiated accusations made between the estranged couple, Aramazd Andressian Sr. and Ana Estevez, relating to the treatment of their son, Aramazd Andressian Jr.


Andressian Sr. is now facing trial that he killed his son as revenge on Estevez.

In the court papers, Andressian Sr. says his son told him he had been sexually molested by a boy identified only as Omar, the son of a man named TJ.

He said he hired a private investigator to track the car linked to the boy's father and when they drove by the house, his son became very upset.

Andressian states he reported this to his estranged wife.

He later found his car's tires slashed.

Other filings state Ana Estevez never heard of the two alleged molesters, that Ara Jr. had been coached and that the Department of Children and Family Services was closing its investigation.

DCFS declined comment on the case to Eyewitness News.

Other accusations flew.

Estevez complained that Ara Jr. came back from a five-day visitation with his father with diaper rash, an injury to his penis and athlete's foot.

Andressian Sr. countered that the 5-year-old stated he was not allowed to play outside because the dog bites, that his grandmother would not let him say his prayer to the holy spirit and that they yell at him when he says "My name is Aramazd." They told him his name was Pique, a nickname that avoids reference to his father.

One of the most chilling statements from Andressian Sr. is that he only wanted to protect his son.

"I love Ara Junior with all my heart," he said in court papers.

Authorities say he took his son to Disneyland on April 21 and the next day, allegedly buried his dead body near Lake Cachuma.

Andressian Sr. returns to court on Aug. 1 to set a date for his preliminary hearing.

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
