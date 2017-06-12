NEWS

Court date reset for teen charged in Studio Movie Grill murder

Teenage murder suspect speaks from jail, Tracy Clemons reports. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The court date for the 17-year-old girl charged in a deadly shooting outside Studio Movie Grill in northwest Houston has been reset.

Faith Deleon spoke to Eyewitness News from jail last month about what happened in the moments before and after 18-year-old Daniel Gerding was shot and killed.

RELATED: 'I want his family to know how truly sorry I am'

Deleon has been in Harris County Jail since March, when she was charged with capital murder for her alleged role in Gerding's death.

Deputies said Deleon and a 16-year-old boy attempted to rob Gerding and another teen outside the movie theater on Highway 6 and West Road back in January.

At one point, the 16-year-old boy pulled out a gun and shot both teens. Gerding died as a result of his injuries. His friend, Colyn Timmons, was shot in the face.

Deleon told ABC13 that after her co-defendant shot Gerding, she ran for her life. He turned the gun on her and threatened to kill her, she said.



Deleon was charged after deputies said they connected her and the 16-year-old co-defendant to an aggravated assault in Jersey Village.

She claimed she didn't know he had a gun.

"I had never seen anyone get shot before," Deleon said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Two teens shot outside NW Harris Co. movie theater
Two people were shot outside a movie theater in northwest Harris County on Sunday night, police say.

