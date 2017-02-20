Couple found dead in Galveston home

#BREAKING - 2 dead inside home at 7606 Beluche Drive in Galveston. PD says there is no ongoing threat to community. #ABC13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/bK8xmKEgA3 — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) February 20, 2017

Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in a home on Galveston Island.According to police, the two people were found dead in a home on Beluche Drive at about 11 a.m.Police say a man and woman were found by a family member.Byron Everts II, 91, and his wife Dulce Everts, 40, were identified as those found inside.Police have not yet released how the pair died, but say there is no ongoing threat to the public.