Couple found dead in Galveston home

Byron Everts II, 91, and his wife Dulce Everts, 40, are seen in photos provided by the family.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in a home on Galveston Island.

According to police, the two people were found dead in a home on Beluche Drive at about 11 a.m.

Police say a man and woman were found by a family member.

Byron Everts II, 91, and his wife Dulce Everts, 40, were identified as those found inside.

Police have not yet released how the pair died, but say there is no ongoing threat to the public.
