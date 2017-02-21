NEWS

Couple fined after finding racist graffiti on garage door

EMBED </>More News Videos

Joe Torres has the latest

By
STAMFORD, CT --
An interracial couple is speaking out after finding disturbing racist graffiti on their home in Stamford.

59-year-old Heather Lindsay says the graffiti was spray painted on her garage door - the 'N' word in big, bold letters. She says the graffiti has been there since her black husband, Lexene Charles noticed it on the Saturday before Martin Luther King Day.

"I'd like to find out who did it, because this has to stop," Charles says.

To make sure that happens, the interracial couple decided not to remove the graffiti, and now the City of Stamford has cited them with a $100 'Notice of Blight Violation.' One civil rights leader says it is 'shocking.' Darnell Crosland from the Connecticut NAACP believes if the graffiti is covered up, the whole matter will be swept away.

SEE ALSO: Racist, hate-filled graffiti left at Memorial High School

EMBED More News Videos

NAACP responds after offensive graffiti left at Memorial High School, Christine Dobbyn reports.



"We think the police should open up a live investigation, and means they should interview people. They should create a police report, and they should have a case number. I don't even know if this situation has a case number yet, and I think that is an affront to all of us," Crosland says.

City leaders say the Stamford police is looking into what happened. In a statement, the Director of Public Safety says,

"Officers spoke with the homeowner and neighbors immediately but could not find a witness who saw or heard anyone spray painting the sheet-metal garage door. There were few security cameras in the neighborhood and none captured the incident."

"That's not the message I think anyone around here would want to send. I hope not. I'm assuming they are people from somewhere else, I hope. I don't know who would want to go through the effort to do that. That's ridiculous," says neighbor Kristine Redlien.
Related Topics:
newsgraffitiConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
NFL player's home vandalized with racist graffiti
NEWS
3 Texas tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Officials raise reward for teen's killer in N. Houston
Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos disinvited to speak at CPAC
Suspect in explosion at Palace Inn motel arrested
More News
Top Stories
Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect
Suspect in explosion at Palace Inn motel arrested
3 Texas tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Officials raise reward for teen's killer in N. Houston
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
Rider says woman carried bedbug-infested bag on train
Dallas surgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Show More
Pedophilia remarks cost Yiannopoulos' book deal
Home invasion ends with man shot in the back
Man accused of blackmailing ex into sex with his cousins
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Mardi Gras flash mob ends in marriage proposal
More News
Top Video
How to build an igloo
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
3 Texas tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect
More Video