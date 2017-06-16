NEWS

Couple fights clerk over Hot Cheetos

Are Hot Cheetos worth fighting for? One couple thought so.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, California (KTRK) --
Are Hot Cheetos worth fighting for? One couple in California thought so.

Witnesses say a man and woman tried to walk out of the store with snacks they didn't pay for, and when confronted the Hot Cheetos went flying!

A bystander captured the viral video on her phone. Georgia Peterson said she was appalled as the chaos continued.

"She went to hit the clerk with the bag of chips. They blew up everywhere, and then because she lost a couple bags of chips she turned around and got some more," Peterson said.

When the woman noticed Peterson filming, she charged at her. Peterson said she gave her a 7.5 million volt threat.

"I just grabbed my Taser and I was like 'OK'" Peterson said.

No one was seriously hurt, but the victims were left in wonder at the senselessness of it all.

"Over Hot Cheetos. Are they really that delicious?" Peterson said.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is searching for the unidentified man and two unidentified women seen in the video.

