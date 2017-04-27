A Connecticut police officer's body cam captured a dramatic rescue of a man who was about to jump off a six-story building.Hamden Police Department officer Justin Martin was called to assist with a combative resident at a retirement home on April 21."While on the third floor, the resident ran away from staff members. Officer Martin ran after the resident," Hamden police wrote on its Facebook page.Martin found the man exiting a sixth floor door, which leads to a terrace on the roof. He rushed over and was able to get him, just moments before he jumped off."Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!" the officer is heard yelling on his body camera.Martin grabbed the man by his feet and tried to pull him back onto the roof, but he put up a little fight, pulling away and kicking.The officer was eventually able to get control of the resident and pull him back to safety.The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.