Convicted robber says he found victims on social media

Watching social media

Across Houston, there are enough aggravated robberies that it averages out to one every hour of every day.Investigative reporter Ted Oberg sent surveys to hundreds of Texas inmates who were convicted of aggravated robbery to see why they did what they did.Who is targeted?In our survey, we found younger people, between 18-25, were most likely to be targets.Of those, it didn't much matter if they were male or female.For at least one man inside prison, his source of knowing who to rob was watching your social media accounts."People let me know, on social media especially, on Facebook and all that, people try to flaunt their money," Alex Trejo said.Trejo was arrested in Harris County in 2015 on an aggravated robbery charge. He was given a 17-year sentence.People would flaunt jewelry and money and he'd "ask around" to find out more, then target those people, Trejo said."I know that's what going on in Houston right now. That's how a lot of robberies get hit like that. It's word of mouth or they see it on social media."Finding out where someone lives? Easy, Trejo said."It's nothing to find out someone's name, put it on the computer, find out where they're at. It ain't nothing."Of those surveyed, robbers said they were looking for cash and most often showed a gun before the robbery.