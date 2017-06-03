NEWS

Convicted rapist on the run last seen in Houston

Authorities are looking for a convicted rapist believed to be in the Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a convicted rapist last seen in Houston almost a year ago.

Christopher Jones, 50, was convicted of forcible rape in Louisiana in 1986 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In August 2016, Jones failed to register as a sex ofender and absconded from the Ben Reid Facility, a Houston-area halfway house. He has not been seen since.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at crime-stoppers.org.

