Quotes in yearbook raising concerns at Atascocita High School

Offensive words found in high school yearbook, Pooja Lodhia reports. (KTRK)

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A high school yearbook is raising concerns for drug, alcohol and race references.

Atascocita High School seniors submitted their own quotes for the book.

"I think that people have a right to say whatever they want to say," explained Editor-in-Chief Kyle Armour.

But some parents say the quotes were hurtful.

"I did not blame that child that had wrote it," said Darlene Savoie Seal. "I blamed the school for not editing."

Humble ISD has released this statement:
The Atascocita High School yearbook failed to meet the editing standards expected by Humble ISD. The yearbooks should have been more thoroughly vetted prior to publication. The issue has been addressed with staff. It will not happen again.

Seniors were permitted to put a tag line under their photo and some students chose tag lines inappropriate for a school setting. Once this was discovered, the school temporarily halted yearbook distribution and attempted to cover the offensive material. However, as there already were several hundred yearbooks in circulation, the decision ultimately was made to move forward with distributing them as published.

