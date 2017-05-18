ABOUT ABC13

If you're submitting a news tip, there are several ways to do it. You can either fill out the form on this page or call our tip line at 713-669-1313. You can also tweet using the hashtag #ABC13Eyewitness
If you see news happening, email photos or videos to news@abc13.com or upload them to iwitness.abc13.com

For ADVERTISING Opportunities call 713-663-4664 or email:

General Sales Manager: Mark Mahoney

Marketing/Sponsorship Opportunities: Kristi Strawn

Digital Opportunities: Tammy Guest

Closed Captioning Info:
Timothy Hinson, Vice President - Technology
Direct Phone Line/TTY: (713)663-4344
Fax Number: (713)663-4648
Email Address: KTRK-TV.CaptionHelp@abc.com


If you would like to mail us, send correspondence to:
KTRK TV
3310 Bissonnet
Houston, TX 77005

Phone Number: 713-666-0713

Fax Number: 713-663-4648

LINK TO KTRK PUBLIC FILE

