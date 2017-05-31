NEWS

Construction workers robbed at gunpoint in Bellaire

EMBED </>More Videos

Construction workers were robbed at gunpoint during their lunch break in Bellaire.

By
BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) --
Two men working to remodel a home were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, according to Bellaire police.

Raul Gomez and his work partner Daniel Balbuena were on their lunch break inside a home on Holly Street Tuesday when a man with a semi-automatic weapon walked through the garage door and robbed them, according to police.

"I pray every day to my Lord for work," Gomez said. "I have 10 years living in this country and never in my life have I had problems with the people."

Bellaire Police Chief Byron Holloway said two suspects were driving a brown, four-door sedan and that neighbors spotted the vehicle in the area before the robbery.

"We have suspects that drive around just looking for crimes of opportunity, something to steal, somebody easy to rob," Holloway said. "They know sometimes construction workers have cash. Everybody has a cell phone."

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Bellaire Police Department.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimearmed robberyconstructionBellaire
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hours of new body-camera footage from Orlando nightclub shooting released
Fort Bend ISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Clinton: Russians 'guided by Americans' in interference
NYPD sergeant indicted for fatally shooting mentally ill Bronx woman
Cocaine and grenade launcher found during drug bust
More News
Top Stories
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Burglary suspect crashes into building after chase
Lyft vs. Uber? We put both services to the test
Today's the last day to protest property tax appraisal
Rodeo tickets for Garth Brooks go on sale SOON!
LeBron James' LA home vandalized with N-word
Show More
PHOTOS: Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off
Study: Stroke patients may develop taste for alcohol
Do you recognize this bearded dragon?
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
Emotional plea to driver who killed man in hit and run
More News
Top Video
Lyft vs. Uber? We put both services to the test
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Burglary suspect crashes into building after chase
More Video