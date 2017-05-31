Construction workers robbed at gunpoint in Bellaire

Two men working to remodel a home were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, according to Bellaire police.Raul Gomez and his work partner Daniel Balbuena were on their lunch break inside a home on Holly Street Tuesday when a man with a semi-automatic weapon walked through the garage door and robbed them, according to police."I pray every day to my Lord for work," Gomez said. "I have 10 years living in this country and never in my life have I had problems with the people."Bellaire Police Chief Byron Holloway said two suspects were driving a brown, four-door sedan and that neighbors spotted the vehicle in the area before the robbery."We have suspects that drive around just looking for crimes of opportunity, something to steal, somebody easy to rob," Holloway said. "They know sometimes construction workers have cash. Everybody has a cell phone."Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Bellaire Police Department.