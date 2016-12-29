SEX CRIMES

Constable: Sex texter exposed himself to minor girl in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
A man is facing charges of indecency with a child after deputy constables said he exposed himself to a minor girl, through text and in person.

Terrance Dewayne Young, 34, is being held in the Harris County Jail without the option for bond.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said Young's victim first engaged with him over the telephone.

Young allegedly began a conversation with the girl via text, and ended up sending sexually explicit photos of himself to her phone.

Deputy constables said Young escalated the situation when he then drove over to the girl's house, and flashed the victim.

Young is now charged with indecency with a child, but will likely face other charges once an investigation is over.

