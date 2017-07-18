NEWS

Community on edge after bombshell in Josue Flores case

EMBED </>More Videos

In Northside, families expressed grief in the latest bombshell in the Josue Flores case.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Flowers and balloons can be seen tonight at the Fulton Street memorial for Josue Flores, where his death 14 months ago galvanized the Northside community and turned residents into activists.

Today's developments in the Flores murder case are so difficult to understand, and have some neighbors concerned.

Resident Susan Graham said the pending release of suspect Andre Jackson is on her mind.

"I don't want anyone who's not guilty to go to jail for anything," Graham said. "However, the fact they are going to release him makes us feel very unsafe in the community again."

Flores was a neighborhood son, on his way home from school when he was repeatedly stabbed.

His murder is personal for those who call the Northside community home, and a call to arms for change, both in May 2016 and now.

Community leaders plead city to focus on Northside safety
EMBED More News Videos

After the bombshell in the Josue Flores case, Northside community leaders spoke out for the need for increased safety.



"This needs to be a wakeup call to the city and to the mayor, asking for change, demanding change in the Northside community to create safety streets for us," lifelong resident Cynthia Reyes-Revilla said.

Reyes-Revilla was one of several leaders who spoke at a press conference this afternoon in reaction to the district attorney's decision to drop charges against Jackson.

The Northside is home to homeless shelters and transitional housing. Jackson spent time in one of them. He will be released from jail, even though he is still considered a suspect.

"If he's still a suspect, why is he being released?" Reyes-Revilla said.

The investigation is back to ongoing status, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

In the meantime, residents vowed to work harder in Josue's name.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmurderhomicide investigationchild stabbingchild deathshelterhomelessHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House blindsided by repeal-and-replace plan's implosion
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
Families concerned after sex offender living near school
Trump held previously undisclosed meeting with Putin at G-20, White House says
More News
Top Stories
Search for justice: Timeline of the Josue Flores case
Charges dropped against man accused of killing Josue Flores
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Astros' Correa to miss 6-8 weeks due to thumb injury
Highway 59 embankment failure causing extra traffic
Families concerned after sex offender living near school
Council members: "Lets start over" on recycling contract
Erosion near creek threatens Spring Valley swim club
Show More
Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store
EXCLUSIVE: Teens arrested in attempted Applebee's robbery
Lamar High School football players invited to Nike camp
Newborn dies after developing meningitis from herpes virus
Police: Veteran shot to death while walking to dialysis
More News
Top Video
Lamar High School football players invited to Nike camp
Families concerned after sex offender living near school
Highway 59 embankment failure causing extra traffic
Manchester City arrives in Houston ahead of game at NRG
More Video