EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2230986" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the bombshell in the Josue Flores case, Northside community leaders spoke out for the need for increased safety.

Flowers and balloons can be seen tonight at the Fulton Street memorial for Josue Flores, where his death 14 months ago galvanized the Northside community and turned residents into activists.Today's developments in the Flores murder case are so difficult to understand, and have some neighbors concerned.Resident Susan Graham said the pending release of suspect Andre Jackson is on her mind."I don't want anyone who's not guilty to go to jail for anything," Graham said. "However, the fact they are going to release him makes us feel very unsafe in the community again."Flores was a neighborhood son, on his way home from school when he was repeatedly stabbed.His murder is personal for those who call the Northside community home, and a call to arms for change, both in May 2016 and now."This needs to be a wakeup call to the city and to the mayor, asking for change, demanding change in the Northside community to create safety streets for us," lifelong resident Cynthia Reyes-Revilla said.Reyes-Revilla was one of several leaders who spoke at a press conference this afternoon in reaction to the district attorney's decision to drop charges against Jackson.The Northside is home to homeless shelters and transitional housing. Jackson spent time in one of them. He will be released from jail, even though he is still considered a suspect."If he's still a suspect, why is he being released?" Reyes-Revilla said.The investigation is back to ongoing status, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.In the meantime, residents vowed to work harder in Josue's name.