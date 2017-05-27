NEWS

Community says final goodbye to 3 kids killed in fire

The community mourns the loss of the 3 local children killed in a fire.

TAMINA, Texas (KTRK) --
After enduring unimaginable heartache, a community said its final goodbye Saturday to three children who died tragically in a massive house fire earlier this month.

TJ, 13, Kaila, 6, and Kyle, 5, all died on May 12 when the fire tore through their family home in Tamina. Five family members were also injured, including the kids' grandfather and his 10-year-old grandson.

The family hasn't been alone, as the community has rallied behind them with fundraisers, vigils and words of hope as they recover from their tremendous loss -- and the community has pledged to stand by the family as they continue healing.

"The Johnson-Mitchell family is a godly family, just keep them in your prayers. Just pray," said funeral attendee Anderson Abernathy.
