Community rallies around police chief after motorcycle crash

He was injured in a motorcycle accident on May 10.
"I'm in a lot of pain right now," said Chief Carlisle, pointing to his chest.
"I'm (having) shortness of breath, like I said earlier, I feel my ribs pop as I breath," said Chief Carlisle.
On May 10, he went to El Paso to see his son off to Afghanistan. He made the trip on his motorcycle. On his way back to Roman Forest, he made a stop. He planned to stay the night in a town about five hours from Houston. Then, he said, a deer came out of nowhere.
"It's hard to remember stuff. The only thing I can think of was the deer jumped over my bike, right in front me," said Chief Carlisle.
He rolled several times. He went to a 24-hour clinic in the town he was in. However, he didn't go to the hospital until he returned to Montgomery County. It was then he learned about the severity of his injuries.
He had a punctured lung, a punctured spleen and seven broken ribs.
Word got out that Chief Carlisle was in the hospital and visitors poured in.
"I would have guesses that I had 50 visitors a day at the hospital," Chief Carlisle said.
The outpouring of support was incredible.
"It's amazing how many people wanted to let me know they support me," said Chief Carlisle.
It's going to take him weeks to recover, but he said he's eager to get back to work and volunteering.
The family has a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expense.
