Tragedy hit the small community of Tamina after a massive fire burned down three homes at the 19000 block of Johnson Road, killing three siblings.Family friends identified the homeowner as 61-year-old Bobby Johnson, the senior pastor at Thergood Memorial Church of God in Christ in Willis. He is in critical condition.Johnson lived in the home with his 57-year-old wife, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Elijah Easley, the minister of Church of God in Christ in Houston, said Johnson has been the pastor of Thergood church for 20 to 25 years, and his family has been very involved in the community."They are the sweetest. They have been a staple in the community for many years," Easley said. "He was just at my church a few weeks ago, he and his entire family with the children. This is a shocker to us."Also living in one of the three homes was Johnson's 39-year-old daughter who was with her four children. She suffered minor injuries.Three of her children did not make it out of the fire after officers tried to rescue them from an upstairs room. Fire officials said the floor collapsed beneath them when the fire took over the house.Officials said the ages of the children range from 5 to 13 years old.The surviving child, 10, was injured and is in critical condition. Officials told ABC13 that Johnson and the boy's uncle pulled him out of the burning home."You just don't find them any better than the Johnson family," Easley said.The children's uncle, who is the mother's brother, was also in the home. He was injured with critical burns.Fire officials said the father of the children was not home at the time. He is currently out of state working."We need your prayers. This has taken a lot of us by surprise," Easley said.