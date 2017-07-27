Live Broadcast
NEWS
Community meeting held to address concerns in Josue Flores case
KTRK
Josue Flores (Family photo)
KTRK
Thursday, July 27, 2017 05:58PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents are holding a meeting in effort to learn more about the search for Josue Flores' killer.
At 6 p.m., Miya Shay will have more on this story.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston