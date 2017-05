Community activist Quanell X wants the Department of Justice to investigate the violent result of a robbery in north Harris County.Four teens are accused of trying to rob a Jack-in-the Box as members of a joint agency police task force surveilled them and opened fire.Two of the four suspects are in custody. One of them was killed and another is in the hospital.Coming up at 4, ABC13's Tom Abrahams will have more on the call for the federal government to investigate.