A quiet southwest Houston neighborhood has been turned upside down after police found drugs and weapons inside a home.Police said a grenade launcher, nine kilos of cocaine, guns and $43,000 in cash were found.Four men -- Estanislao Espinoza, Alfred Penaloza, Carlos Maldonado and Jose Torres -- appeared in front of a judge Wednesday.According to investigators, the four men drove to a local Home Depot where a confidential informant and police were waiting.Police pulled over a Toyota Camry and Chevy truck with cocaine inside.