Cocaine, cash and grenade launcher found inside southwest Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A quiet southwest Houston neighborhood has been turned upside down after police found drugs and weapons inside a home.

Police said a grenade launcher, nine kilos of cocaine, guns and $43,000 in cash were found.

Four men -- Estanislao Espinoza, Alfred Penaloza, Carlos Maldonado and Jose Torres -- appeared in front of a judge Wednesday.

According to investigators, the four men drove to a local Home Depot where a confidential informant and police were waiting.

Police pulled over a Toyota Camry and Chevy truck with cocaine inside.

