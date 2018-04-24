Coastal storm moving up East Coast with heavy rain, thunderstorms

A spring rain storm continued to bring heavy rain to the Southeast overnight and into Tuesday morning.As much as 4 inches of rain fell near Savannah, Georgia, on Monday in a short period of time creating flash flooding. Nashville, Tennessee, saw flooding as well, with 2 to 3 inches of rain yesterday, while Atlanta set a daily record with 4.16 inches.Flood watches continue this morning for four states: Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.The spring storm system continues to slowly move north along the East Coast on Tuesday. Heavy rain is falling this morning from Raleigh, North Carolina, into the central Appalachian Mountains.The heavy rain moves into Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening and into New York City overnight.Heavy rain is expected along I-95 later today into tonight with some flooding possible.By Thursday morning, the storm system will slowly move up the coast spreading rain, heavy at times, into New England -- where the combination of ice and snow melt could cause river and small stream flooding.Rainfall totals will be the heaviest in southwestern Virginia, where locally 3 inches could fall.Rain will fall Tuesday night through Thursday in the Northeast, with more than 2 inches of rain in some areas.