The Coast Guard is searching for a woman who went missing Monday afternoon near Crystal Beach on Bolivar.Brandy Mosley, 33, went missing after swimming into the water to help her 4-year-old child who was having trouble swimming, officials said. The child made it to the shore, but Mosley was nowhere to be found.She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and maroon shorts.An aircrew and boat crew are searching the waters with Bolivar police and the Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department.