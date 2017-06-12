NEWS

Coast Guard searching for mom who went missing near Crystal Beach while saving child

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Coast Guard is searching for a woman who went missing Monday afternoon near Crystal Beach on Bolivar.

Brandy Mosley, 33, went missing after swimming into the water to help her 4-year-old child who was having trouble swimming, officials said. The child made it to the shore, but Mosley was nowhere to be found.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and maroon shorts.

An aircrew and boat crew are searching the waters with Bolivar police and the Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscoast guardmissing person
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Ohio mother and daughters mysteriously found dead in home: Police
Jeff Sessions: Everything you need to know about the attorney general
9th Circuit Appeals Court largely upholds block on Trump's revised travel ban
More News
Top Stories
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed coach
Woman rides on hood of car on Highway 290 in Houston
Lake Conroe homeowner says HOA caused huge sinkhole
Astros place pitcher Lance McCullers on disabled list
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into building
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
Show More
5 things to know about the Battleship Texas
Hot, humid, and a chance of possible downpours
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Open Air Festival lineup released
Intersections with stoplights likely to see crashes
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
More Photos