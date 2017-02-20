There will be no need to park to get pot in Colorado when a new drive-thru marijuana dispensary opens later this year.
The Parachute, Colo. board of trustees approved the plan last week for the Tumbleweed Express, operated by Green Cross Colorado, according to the minutes of the meeting.
At the same meeting, Parachute's police chief Cary Parmenter said the town had seen no increase in criminal activity since marijuana shops opened in the town.
Nearly 30 percent of the town's sales tax income came from marijuana sales in 2016, the town manager told the Post Independent newspaper.
The shop will open in a former car wash, the Independent reported.
Related Topics:
newsmarijuanalawsu.s. & worldColorado
newsmarijuanalawsu.s. & worldColorado