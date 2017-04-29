NEWS

Classmates hold balloon release for friend killed by alleged drunk driver

EMBED </>More News Videos

Classmates held a balloon release for 8-year-old Kelsey Nalepa.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Students at Ross Elementary School held a balloon release on Friday morning to honor Kelsey Nalepa, the 8-year-old killed by an alleged drunk driver earlier this month.

After gathering in the gym, the large group of students moved outdoors and released dozens of pink balloons in honor of their fallen friend.

Nalepa was in the back seat of the family's 2009 Ford Expedition when it was rear-ended on April 6 on FM 518. She was taken off life support two days later.

The force of the impact caused the driver's seat to fail, her family attorney said.

"The seat collapsed backwards and went backwards into her and her head hit the back of the seat," said Alton C. Todd, an attorney representing the Nalepa family.

EMBED More News Videos

An outpouring support for family after their 8-year-old dies after crash.



Nalepa's mother and father are suing Erika Diebel, who was arrested last week after blood alcohol tests measured her at .249 at the time of the wreck - more than three times the legal limit, according to investigators.

The Nalepa family has also named Ford Motor Company in the suit, alleging negligence in the Expedition's design and manufacturing, calling the seats dangerous.

"It's our feeling that child safety is everybody's responsibility. Our children (are) depending upon us," the family's attorney said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiesballoonvigilchild killedhouston isddrunk driving deathlawsuitHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's first 100 days 'by the numbers'
19-year-old Cy-Fair student with autism reported missing
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
Russia flaunts Arctic expansion with new military bases
More News
Top Stories
HPD welcomes most senior rookie into its ranks
Strong storms could bring hail, damaging wind tonight
What to do this weekend in the Houston area
19-year-old Cy-Fair student with autism reported missing
Big rig accident snarls traffic on I-10 near downtown
Lucky Texans fan to get pizza delivery from JJ Watt
Little Beakers lets kids get their science on
Show More
DEA, HPD collecting unwanted prescriptions today
Chipotle employee accused of planting bathroom camera
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Texans take Cunningham, Foreman during day 2
More News
Top Video
19-year-old Cy-Fair student with autism reported missing
Pickle juice-flavored soda? Yes, it's a thing
DEA, HPD collecting unwanted prescriptions today
Eat it, haters: Troll cake lets you clap back
More Video