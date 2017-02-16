IMMIGRATION

Immigration lawyers see surge in citizenship applications since President Trump took office

EMBED </>More News Videos

There has been a surge in the number of immigrants applying for citizenship since Donald Trump became President, according to lawyers who specialize in immigration. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, CA --
In San Jose at Mineta International Airport workshops were held for prospective citizens Wednesday. It was the beginning of a new partnership among San Jose, the airport and the National Immigration Forum.

There has been a surge in the number of immigrants applying for citizenship since Donald Trump became President, according to lawyers who specialize in immigration.


The program will help immigrant airport workers and their families become U.S. citizens, and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says now is the time. "This is the greatest bulwark we have against any political arrows that may be slumg from Washington."



About a dozen workers showed up for the workshop. One of them was maintenance worker Jorge Cortes, who has had a green card for eight years. "I want to make sure if I go travel, I'm able to come back. You've been seeing stories in the news. I just want to make sure I'm OK," Cortes said.

Immigration attorney Gabriel Jack says Cortes isn't alone. "Since the day of the elections I'd say we had been getting a surge of calls from people who have been permanent residents often for numerous years."


Then, President Trump issued a 90-day Executive Order barring people in seven countries from entering the U.S. It resulted in chaos at SFO and other airports, where some non-U.S. citizens, including those with green cards were detained.

"Since the travel ban, it's spiked even more and there have been more citizenship applications than I have ever done in my entire career," Jack said. He's been receiving two to three calls a day - the same number he would get in a normal month.

He used to tell his clients they were safe with a green card, but no longer feels comfortable saying that.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationimmigration reformcitizenshipPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
IMMIGRATION
"A Day Without Immigrants" protest on Thursday
Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle sues US over arrest
MCSO mulling controversial immigration program
680 immigrants arrested in last week
More immigration
NEWS
Elementary teacher killed in car crash on FM 2854
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Man sought in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Ex-friend testifies millionaire Robert Durst said he killed wife
Katy ISD accepting nominations for naming of second stadium
More News
Top Stories
Man sought in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Elementary teacher killed in car crash on FM 2854
Ex-friend testifies millionaire Robert Durst said he killed wife
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in NW Houston
Everything you need to know about Harris Co.'s new pot policy
Teen girl found dead with gunshot wound to chest
Nearly 700,000 strollers recalled after reports of injuries
Show More
Mom angry after school handcuffed 8-year-old son
Why repeat offenders slip through the bond cracks
Officer dragged after suspect sped off
Woman accused of faking cancer
2 Cy-Fair schools operating normally after burglar search
More News
Top Video
Elementary teacher killed in car crash on FM 2854
Take a trip back to the Wild West at The Bryan Museum
Man sought in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Iconic 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' house on the market
More Video