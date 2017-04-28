NEWS

Chipotle employee arrested after allegedly planting camera in women's restroom

Chipotle employee fired after allegedly planting camera inside women's restroom. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Chipotle employee has been arrested after allegedly planting a hidden camera in a women's restroom in Missouri City.

The camera was found inside the restroom at the restaurant located at 6245 Highway 6.


"We were shocked and appalled to learn of these allegations," Chipotle's Executive Director of Security Tim Spong said in a statement. "Nothing is more important than providing a safe environment for our customers and employees, and we have a zero tolerance policy for employee actions that compromise the safety or well-being of customers or other employees. We will continue to work with police throughout this investigation and throughout the prosecution of the individual involved."

An initial investigation suggests that the camera had been in place for a period of less than a week in February, Chipotle said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chipotle or the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-5867.

