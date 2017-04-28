A former Chipotle assistant manager is out of jail on bond after allegedly planting a hidden camera in a women's restroom in Missouri City.Joanny Castillo, 18, is charged with invasive visual recording, which is a felony. He posted a $20,000 bond last week.According to Chipotle, the camera was found by an employee inside the restroom at the restaurant located at 6245 Highway 6. They immediately called Missouri City police and fired Castillo."We were shocked and appalled to learn of these allegations," Chipotle's Executive Director of Security Tim Spong said in a statement. "Nothing is more important than providing a safe environment for our customers and employees, and we have a zero tolerance policy for employee actions that compromise the safety or well-being of customers or other employees. We will continue to work with police throughout this investigation and throughout the prosecution of the individual involved."An initial investigation suggests that the camera had been in place for a period of less than a week in February, Chipotle said.Castillo wasn't charged for several weeks because police were working to identify the victim, authorities said. He turned himself in April 21 and bonded out the same day.No one at his home in Rosharon wanted to comment on the allegations.Anyone with information is asked to contact Chipotle or the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-5867.Castillo is expected in court in Fort Bend County on May 22.