NEWS

Children safely evacuated after fire breaks out at day care center in Rosenberg

EMBED </>More News Videos

Rosenberg Fire officials say all the children have been evacuated and moved to a safe location.

ROSENBERG, TX (KTRK) --
Rosenberg Police are investigating a fire at Lucy's Legacy Child Care Center.

Rosenberg Fire and Police say all the children have been evacuated and moved to a safe location.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsdaycareRosenberg
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Lawmakers see NSC in 'disarray' after Michael Flynn's resignation
Kellyanne Conway can't say when president, VP were told Flynn misled them
Murder of KKK 'imperial wizard'
Homeland Security chief Kelly responds after immigration raids spark outrage
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: ABC13 severe weather coverage
Severe storms rip off roof and down fences
Procession held for fallen Harris County deputy
18-wheeler catches fire and shuts down 290
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns
Dallas teacher's aide who faked cancer gets 6 months
Show More
Alvin woman wants to help pay for her ex's funeral
Top 5 signs of a cheater
Water level drops at Oroville Dam, evacuations continue
Say it with love: Sweethearts candy sayings
Get rid of the musty smell from your clothes
More News
Top Video
Severe storms rip off roof and down fences
Alvin woman wants to help pay for her ex's funeral
Ditch the deodorant and get ready for a sweat-free summer
City braces for round of severe weather
More Video