The Harris County Sheriff's office says a girl has been taken to the hospital by Life Flight in northeast Harris County.According to the Huffman Volunteer Fire Department captain, a 13-year-old girl was involved in an ATV accident. The ATV flipped and rolled on top of her.The captain says two boys arrived on the scene to help get the ATV of the girl and also alerted the girl's mother of what happened.The girl was then airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital.Authorities still don't know the cause of the accident. The girl suffered a contusion to her upper body and a possible head injury.Authorities haven't released any further details.