Good Samaritans pull 8-year-old from under car after father killed in New York crash

David Novarro reports on the deadly crash killing a father and leaving son injured during single car crash.

BRENTWOOD, Long Island --
Good Samaritans jumped into action to save an 8-year-old child who was trapped under a car following a deadly accident on Long Island early Wednesday.

The single-car crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on the northbound Sagtikos Parkway, just south of Exit S3, in Brentwood.

Authorities say 31-year-old Carlos Martinez was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan when his vehicle began to exit the roadway and mount the right shoulder. He then crossed both northbound lanes of travel and entered the center median before striking the guardrail.

The vehicle subsequently rolled over in the roadway and onto the child, who had been ejected during the accident.

Two passersby witnessed the accident and stopped at the scene, and they were able to pull the child from under the vehicle.

Martinez was also ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

