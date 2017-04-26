EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1228312" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toddler falls out of van in motion, saved by passing driver.

Heart-stopping video out of China shows a toddler nearly being hit by two vehicles.Surveillance video obtained by CCTV, China's state-run broadcaster, captured the moment the 2-year-old girl ran out into a busy street in Xichang City, trying to cross the road.The video shows a white vehicle driving over her, then another vehicle seconds later does the same.Her grandmother rushed over to her and took her into her arms.She was immediately taken to the hospital and only suffered minor bruises on her head. Doctors said she was lucky the vehicles didn't drive over her body.According to her father, the grandmother was distracted and did not realize she ran into the street.