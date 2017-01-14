NEWS

Chick-fil-A honors fallen officer with "missing man table"

ORLANDO, FL (KTRK) --
A Chick-Fil-A is honoring a fallen officer who died Monday in a traffic crash while assisting in a manhunt. He was looking for a man wanted for shooting and killing Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Norman Lewis, an 11-year-veteran of the force, was reportedly a regular the fast food restaurant.

The staff decided to pay tribute to Lewis with that they called a "Missing Man Table," draped in a white table cloth, with Lewis' framed photo, a single rose, a bible, and a candle.

The table also had the empty containers for his favorite menu selection, a 12-count nugget meal with a fruit cup.

"In honor and remembrance of Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, a regular at our restaurant who's smiling face will be truly missed," the location wrote on their Facebook page. "'Thanks' is not enough for what brave men and women like Norm sacrifice for our safety every day."


Lewis had served with the OSCO since 2005 and was a member of the Motors/DUI unit. He had been in the public eye in the Orlando area since playing football for the University of Central Florida.

A GoFundMe page created to help his parents cover future expenses remembered Lewis as, "A friend to everyone and always had a smile on his face."

Police are still searching for the suspect, Markeith Loyd, and have raised the award to $100,000 for his capture. Three people have been arrested for allegedly aiding Loyd evade authorities.
Related Topics:
newspolice officer killedchick-fil-aFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Suggests He's Open to Lifting Russian Sanctions, 'One China' Policy
Trump Under Fire for Attacking Civil Rights Icon
Crosby ISD middle school student missing
3 Officers Facing Administrative Charges in Tamir Rice Case
More News
Top Stories
O'Brien, Texans brace for stern challenge vs. Patriots
Crosby ISD middle school student missing
PHOTOS: Rodeo Houston tickets on sale today
Future parents have unique maternity shoot
Bars providing code words for women that feel unsafe
9 Houston-area students will perform at Trump inauguration
Houston marathoner cheats death, loses 250 pounds
Show More
America's most hated companies
Boys finds pipe bomb in yard, throws it across street
One dead after five-car crash on SW Freeway
A LOOK BACK: The rise of Michelle Obama
Police: 11-year-old arrested following crime spree
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Texans pets show off their team spirit
TSA confiscated record number number of firearms in 2016
Time is running out to see MFAH's Degas exhibit
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
More Photos