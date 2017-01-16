NEWS

Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Officer Eugene Ciardullo, 51, is accused of having sex with a minor who he met while working as a security guard at a CPS high school. (WLS)

A 51-year-old Chicago police officer has been charged with sexual assault of a minor, police said Sunday.

Eugene Ciardullo was employed as a part-time security guard at a school where the victim was enrolled, police said.

Chicago Public Schools confirmed that he worked for a high school, but was removed from his position in December "in response to serious allegations."

The victim, now 18, told police that she had a sexual relationship with Ciardullo when she was 17.

RELATED: Man on FBI's 10 most-wanted list arrested in Texas

Ciardullo, a 21-year Chicago police veteran, was stripped of his police powers.

He was arrested without incident Saturday afternoon at his home, police said.

He was charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault of a victim 13-17 years of age.

A judge set bail at $75,000 during a bond court hearing on Sunday.

In court, prosecutors said Ciardullo began communicating with the student on social media when she was 16 and began having sex with her when she was age 17.

Ciardullo, an ex-Marine and father of seven adult children, allegedly instructed the girl to tell people that they were simply good friends.

"The Chicago Police Department is currently also investigating this incident internally and administratively. We remain committed to the highest levels of accountability for our officers and members and will not tolerate any activity or actions that undermine the integrity of the hard working men and women of our Department," said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Gugliemi.

The Chicago Public Schools issued a statement Sunday night:
A part-time security officer at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences was removed from his position in December in response to serious allegations, and the individual is no longer an employee of Chicago Public Schools. The school responded promptly and followed proper protocols after it became aware of the allegations, and CPS is cooperating with law enforcement as it investigates the matter.
