Chase suspects killed in fiery crash near North Loop

Two men are dead after allegedly leading police in a high-speed chase.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police said two men were killed when they crashed while leading officers in a chase near N. Loop East and Hardy Toll Road.

An officer tried to pull the truck over at about 1 a.m., but the driver sped off.

The high-speed chase went southbound on I-45, then east on the North Loop and exited Irvington. The driver lost control and crashed on Kelley Street, hitting a concrete pillar.

Police said the officer tried to save the men, but the truck was already engulfed in flames.

"They lost control and hit a concrete pillar. Officer immediately exited, tried to render aid and they tried to extinguish the vehicle but it was too involved in flames," said Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner.

The officer will be meeting with a doctor for psychological support, which is standard procedure for incidents like this.

"People think our jobs we are machines, but we're not," Finner explained. "We're human beings. We have families just like everybody else."

