Two chase suspects are under arrest after allegedly firing shots at a Houston Police Department off-duty officer who happened to be in a passing vehicle on Aldine Westfield, according to authorities.Investigators say when the Houston sergeant's car slowed down the suspects, they became frustrated and opened fire on the officer's vehicle.Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies caught the suspects just a few miles away on the feeder of the Hardy Toll Road and Rankin.ABC13 reporter Miya Shay brings us exclusive details of the arrest at 4 p.m.