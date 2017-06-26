NEWS

Chase suspects arrested after allegedly shooting at off-duty officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Two suspects were arrested after allegedly shooting at an off-duty HPD officer in a suspected road rage incident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two chase suspects are under arrest after allegedly firing shots at a Houston Police Department off-duty officer who happened to be in a passing vehicle on Aldine Westfield, according to authorities.

Investigators say when the Houston sergeant's car slowed down the suspects, they became frustrated and opened fire on the officer's vehicle.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies caught the suspects just a few miles away on the feeder of the Hardy Toll Road and Rankin.

ABC13 reporter Miya Shay brings us exclusive details of the arrest at 4 p.m.

Related Topics:
newsarresthigh-speed chaseoff-duty officerofficer involved shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
CBO estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health plan
Residents without power days before fire
"Jugger" target woman and son in parking lot of Bellaire church
More News
Top Stories
Drivers beware: Storms could flood streets today
SH-36/U.S. 90 impassable due to flooding in Fort Bend Co.
Toddler died after being struck by belt and burned
Dog injured by large porcupine in Sweeny
Residents without power days before fire
Are your kids in Ghost mode on Snapchat? Check now!
Cleveland ISD officer takes down unruly passenger
Show More
Former Texans player jailed on child abuse claim
U.S. Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Kealia Ohai to miss remainder of season with injury
Family expected pet dog's ashes, got his frozen body
I-10 Katy Fwy inbound reopens after truck load hits bridge
More News
Top Video
Former Texans player jailed on child abuse claim
Dog injured by large porcupine in Sweeny
Residents without power days before fire
Puppy makes friends with goats
More Video