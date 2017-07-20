A man who led law enforcement on a late night pursuit became trapped in a vehicle when he crashed into a mobile home bedroom in north Harris County.The crash happened before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Imperial Park and Wellington.According to the Department of Public Service, a trooper tried to pull over a Chevy Impala for lane change violations. The driver sped off instead.The Impala eventually slammed into a fence, struck two mobile homes and ended up in a woman's bedroom at one of the homes, trapping the suspect in the vehicle. Emergency workers had to lift one of the homes to get the suspect out.The driver was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in critical condition. He faces a charge of evading with a vehicle.The wreck jolted a neighbor who mistook sounds of the crash for something else."I was just laying on the couch. Heard a loud boom, thought it was thunder," neighbor Jamie Gearhart said. "Jumped up, went outside and saw two cops with guns drawn. Helicopters."A woman living in the mobile home complained of back pain. There were no other major injuries reported.