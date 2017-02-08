EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1744032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Witnesses say that they heard small explosions after the driver of the SUV slammed into the gas station.

Eyewitnesses tell ABC13 that at least one person has been arrested after a chase ended in a fiery crash at a gas station in north Houston.Witnesses say that they heard small explosions after the driver of the SUV slammed into the gas station at Collingsworth and Elysian.Police say the chase started at the 5700 block of Hardy. An officer was trying to pull the driver over, but he would not stop.That's when the chase suspect took off and later crashed at the gas station, causing the SUV to catch fire.The owner of the gas station shared surveillance video of the crash. He said he and other customers were inside the store when it happened. The video also shows the chase suspect running out of the SUV when it caught fire and into the store.There's no word of any injuries, and it's unclear why the man was driving away from police.