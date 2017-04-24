Investigators filed charges in connection with a deadly crash that killed three people, including a 2-year-old, over the weekend.Larry James Williams has been charged with possession of marijuana. He was released on $5,000 bond.Investigators say he was driving the truck that hit the family's Chevrolet Aveo on Highway 288 at Bellfort Avenue Sunday afternoon.Jose Quintanilla, who was driving, was killed in the crash, along with his mother-in-law Jimena Barranco and his young son Sebastian. Grisel Barranco was riding in the passenger seat and survived the crash.Police say Williams was speeding on Highway 288 and went to exit at Reed Road. His truck then veered back into the main lanes and hit the family's car.Williams and two passengers in the truck were not injured.Investigators say Williams did not show preliminary signs of intoxication. Additional charges may be filed.