Charges dropped against Cy-Fair teacher accused of sex with student

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Cy-Fair ISD teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Cy-Fair ISD teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a foreign exchange student.

Nicole Jakubiak, 36, is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old Swedish foreign exchange student who was living with her and her husband in 2016. She was charged with having an improper teacher-student relationship.

Charges against Jakubiak were dropped on Jan. 31. Prosecutors say they cannot move forward without the testimony of the exchange student, who does not wish to proceed with the case.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Cy-Fair ISD teacher accused of sexual relationship with student
Jakubiak was a first grade teacher at Robison Elementary School while the teen was enrolled at Cypress-Ranch High School. Two teachers at Robison Elementary informed the school's principal of the relationship.

Court documents allege she and the boy carried on the relationship from March through May of 2016.

Jakubiak allegedly told her fellow teachers she was having sex with the boy in her home. Jakubiak told investigators she thought she did nothing wrong because the boy was 18 and could make his own choices.

Under the law, it does not matter if the student is under 18 -- or even if the student is not in the teacher's classroom, as was this case.
