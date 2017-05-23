Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore

Roger Moore , loved him— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017
R.I.P Sir Roger Moore. He was the king of cool.— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 23, 2017
Farewell dearest Roger. All our love, Andrew and Madeleine— Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 23, 2017
The ultimate James Bond... so sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family...🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iU7pl78uG— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 23, 2017
RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell.— edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 23, 2017
Few are as kind & giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts w his family & friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF pic.twitter.com/fYAEUqAaaw— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 23, 2017
Saddened to hear Sir Roger Moore has passed away. James Bond should never die.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 23, 2017
#RIP Roger pic.twitter.com/eh9EKIxu0G— Duran Duran (@duranduran) May 23, 2017
Oh no.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017
As if today wasn't already sad enough.
RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89.
A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ