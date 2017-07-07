CAUGHT ON CAMERA

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking

Caught on camera: Woman dragged during carjacking (KTRK)

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) --
A woman was seen being dragged by her vehicle while a carjacker tried to get away at a Florida gas station.

The incident happened Monday in Miami when a thief hopped behind the woman's wheel while she was pumping gas.

While the thief drove away, he crashed into another car.

Police believe the collision likely saved the woman from serious injury.

In the video, the woman is seen retrieving her purse, but the contents spilled into the vehicle.

The woman said she chose to go for her belongings, because she said, "They were mine."
