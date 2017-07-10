NEWS

Burglar in Cat in the Hat mask and two others caught on video breaking into La Porte school

The Cat in the Hat made an appearance in surveillance video showing three people breaking into a school in La Porte. (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
There were no Cat in the Hat tricks or games in this story.

La Porte police are looking for three male suspects accused of breaking into Baker Middle School.

Police shared video on their Facebook page Monday asking for the public's help in identifying three young burglars, one of whom was wearing a Cat in the Hat mask. Another person is seeing wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a bandana over his mouth. Both were carrying bags. The other suspect could not be seen in the surveillance video.

The video shows the two looking around what appears to be the front office of the school. The video also does not show if they took anything.

If you believe you know the suspects, you are encouraged to contact investigative specialist Amy Haire at 281-842-3173.

