Cat in the Hat burglar, another suspect caught after breaking into La Porte school

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
There were no Cat in the Hat tricks or games in this story.

La Porte police were looking for three male suspects accused of breaking into Baker Middle School.

Police shared video on their Facebook page Monday asking for the public's help in identifying three young burglars, one of whom was wearing a Cat in the Hat mask. Another person is seeing wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a bandana over his mouth. Both were carrying bags. The other suspect could not be seen in the surveillance video.

The video shows the two looking around what appears to be the front office of the school. The video also does not show if they took anything.

The Cat in the Hat and one other suspect have been caught, but a third is still at large.

If you believe you know the suspects, you are encouraged to contact investigative specialist Amy Haire at 281-842-3173.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
